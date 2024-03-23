Wrexham's promotion hopes given huge boost as Andy Cannon & Paul Mullin on target in win over Grimsby Town - and it's League Two leaders Mansfield Town at SToK Racecourse next! WrexhamGrimsby vs WrexhamGrimsbyLeague TwoPaul MullinAndy Cannon

Wrexham gave their promotion hopes a big boost by cruising to a 3-1 victory over Grimsby Town in League Two on Saturday.