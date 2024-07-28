Explained: Why 10 Barcelona players are missing from United States tour squad with Euro 2024 sensation Lamine Yamal among those absent

Getty/GOALRitabrata BanerjeeExplained: Why 10 Barcelona players are missing from United States tour squad with Euro 2024 sensation Lamine Yamal among those absentBarcelonaLaLigaLamine YamalPedriGaviRonald AraujoBarcelona have travelled to the United States without 10 first-team players as they prepare for the upcoming season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarca missing 10 first-team players in the US tour 31-member squad travelled to Orlando on Sunday Catalan giants to face Man City on July 30Article continues below