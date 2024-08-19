Vitor Roque BarcelonaGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is Vitor Roque's Barcelona dream over already? Blaugrana in talks over €30m sale just eight months after arrival of Brazilian wonderkid

BarcelonaVitor RoqueTransfersSporting CPLaLigaLiga Portugal

Barcelona are ready to sell Vitor Roque just eight months after the Brazilian wonderkid's arrival at the club.

  • Barcelona in talks to offload Roque
  • Deco met Sporting CP officials over the Brazilian's transfer
  • Roque has offers from Premier League clubs
