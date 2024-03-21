Vinicius Jr: The most important player in football

Despite being subjected to incessant and sickening abuse in Spain, the Real Madrid and Brazil winger is leading football's fight against racism

In May 2023, Gareth Southgate was asked for his reaction to the racial abuse Vinicius Jr had been subjected to during Real Madrid's Liga clash with Valencia at Mestalla. "If anyone suggests to me we don't have a problem in society with racism, well, there is another example of what we are dealing with," the England manager told reporters. "And more examples of people burying their heads in the sand, quite frankly.

"It is a disgusting situation. But I think it is so bad that it is going to force change. I am hoping there will be something positive to come out of it."

The positive is Vinicius, a 23-year-old of extraordinary talent but even more remarkable resilience, who arrives at Wembley for Saturday's international friendly against Southgate's England as the face of football's fight against racism.

Put quite simply: there is no more important player in the game today.