'Not even close to what normal people suffer' - Vinicius Jr insists Real Madrid players will walk off the pitch in the face of racism after suffering barrage of abuse in Spain
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior insists he and his team-mates will walk off the pitch if they suffer any more racist abuse during matches.
- Vinicius Jr has been subjected to racist abuse
- Has been outspoken on issues
- Will walk off with Real Madrid team-mates