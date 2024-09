VIDEO: Victor Osimhen receives insane welcome from Galatasaray ultras after landing in Istanbul at 4am as Turkish club confirm 'official' transfer talks with Napoli V. Osimhen Galatasaray Transfers SSC Napoli Serie A Super Lig

Victor Osimhen received a raucous welcome from Galatasaray ultras when arriving in Turkey, despite the Nigerian landing in Istanbul at 4am.