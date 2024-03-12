VIDEO: Sadio Mane loses it! Al-Nassr star somehow escapes red card after grabbing Saeed Juma's throat - despite strong protests from Al Ain boss Hernan Crespo - as Cristiano Ronaldo's side exit AFC Champions League at quarter-final stage
Sadio Mane somehow escaped a red card after grabbing an opponent by his throat in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League loss to Al Ain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mane luckily escaped red card
- Grabbed opponent by his throat
- Al-Nassr crashed out of AFC Champions League