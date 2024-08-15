VIDEO: Matthijs de Ligt is a leader! Man Utd signing labelled 'future captain' after showcasing perfect English in vocal appearance during first training session with new team-mates
Matthijs de Ligt wasted no time in showcasing his leadership qualities as he took part in his first training session at Manchester United.
- De Ligt completed summer move to Man Utd
- Dutchman takes part in first training session
- Was giving orders to his new team-mates