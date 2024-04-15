This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Patrick Mahomes Lionel Messi 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Lionel Messi told to 'have fun out there' by Patrick Mahomes in wholesome meeting between soccer & NFL royalty before Inter Miami's latest MLS outing

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas City

Soccer and NFL royalty crossed paths prior to Inter Miami’s MLS clash with Sporting KC, as Patrick Mahomes had an exchange with Lionel Messi.

  • Argentine superstar attracts A-list guests
  • Super Bowl winner at Arrowhead Stadium
  • All-time great put on show for record crowd

