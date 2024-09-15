VIDEO: Lionel Messi bags brace for Inter Miami – including one with his right foot – & provides assist for Luis Suarez as Argentine superstar returns to MLS action after injury in style
Lionel Messi bagged a brace on his return to MLS action after a two-month injury lay-off, with Inter Miami seeing off the Philadelphia Union.
- Miami win 3-1 over Union on Messi's return
- Messi scores twice and provides assist for Suarez
- Missed close to two months of action due to injury