Thomas Hindle

VIDEO: USWNT forward Trinity Rodman fires in golazo for Washington Spirit, celebrates with NBA legend Magic Johnson

Rodman ran over to Johnson, who recently bought a minority stake in the NWSL club, after scoring a sublime goal in a big win over the Portland Thorns.

  • Forward equalized for Spirit against Portland in second half
  • Also assisted Leicy Santos' 96th minute winner
  • Johnson announced co-ownership Thursday