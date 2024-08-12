USWNT's 'Triple Espresso' of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman & Sophia Smith spearheads GOAL's Women's Olympic Team of the Tournament

The United States women's national team might have endured a worst-ever Women's World Cup performance last summer, lost a ton of experienced players in the past 12 months and only been officially taken over by head coach Emma Hayes just nine weeks before the Olympics kicked-off, but it still stood on top of that podium on Saturday with a record-extending fifth gold medal.
Unsurprisingly then, the U.S. is well-represented in GOAL's Team of the Tournament, particularly by its attack, which thrived at Paris 2024. But there is also plenty of recognition for Brazil, which reached a major international final for the first time in 16 years, as well as others who shone in France, whether that resulted in a medal or not.
So, what does GOAL's Best XI look like? Here's who made the cut...