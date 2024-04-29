USWNT captain Lindsey Horan beaten to Player of the Season award in France by PSG star Tabitha Chawinga

GettyJamie SpencerUSWNT captain Lindsey Horan beaten to Player of the Season award in France by PSG star Tabitha ChawingaLindsey HoranTabita ChawingaLyonParis Saint GermainUSADivision 1Women's footballThe 2023-24 D1 Arkema Player of the Season award goes to PSG forward Tabitha Chawinga, beating Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan to the prize.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowD1 Arkema Player of the Season namedHoran nominated with Chawinga & GeyoroUSWNT captain named in Team of the SeasonArticle continues below