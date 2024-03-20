Doesn't get much tougher! USWNT and Emma Hayes handed brutal group stage draw for Paris Olympics as it's pitted against Germany & Australia
The United States women's national team will face Germany, Australia and either Zambia or Morocco in the group stages of this year's Olympic Games.
- USWNT will face Germany & Australia at Olympics
- Wednesday's draw produced three tough groups
- Final opponent for U.S. to be revealed next month