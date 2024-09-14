Brenden AaronsonGetty
Alex Labidou

USMNT's Brenden Aaronson suffers defeat with Leeds United against J.J. Watt's Burnley with Will Ferrell in attendance

B. AaronsonChampionshipLeeds vs BurnleyLeedsBurnleyUSA

The stars were in attendance at Elland Road but Aaronson didn't have a winning return to Leeds from the international break.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Aaronson played 68 minutes in the loss
  • Superstar actor Will Ferrell was in attendance
  • Leeds fall to ninth on the table
Article continues below