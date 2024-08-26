USMNT's Gio Reyna touted for Borussia Dortmund stay as club Sporting Director opens up on conversation with midfielder

(C)Getty ImagesThomas HindleUSMNT's Gio Reyna touted for Borussia Dortmund stay as club Sporting Director opens up on conversation with midfielderG. ReynaBorussia DortmundUSAThe attacking midfielder has been promised a consistent role at the Bundesliga club this season, despite exit rumorsArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna will stay at Dortmund after positive talksTold by sporting director to "accept role"Reportedly no offers on the table for an exitArticle continues below