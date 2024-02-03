Ugly scenes at AFCON as referee has to be ushered off pitch & shielded from angry Mali players after chaotic end to Ivory Coast defeat that saw THREE players sent off

Richard Mills
GFX Ivory Coast Mali RefereeGetty/GOAL/GTVGhana
Ivory CoastMaliAfrica Cup of NationsMali vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final win over Mali ended in ugly scenes as the Eagles players swarmed the referee after the game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ivory Coast beat Mali 2-1 in AFCON
  • Tournament hosts into semi-finals
  • Chaotic scenes at the full time whistle

Editors' Picks