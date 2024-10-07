Samuele Ricci Rodri Man City TorinoGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Torino respond to claims Man City want rising star Samuele Ricci to replace injured Rodri

S. RicciRodriManchester CityTorinoPremier LeagueSerie ATransfers

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Torino's Samuele Ricci and the Serie A club's director Davide Vagnati has respnded to the interest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rodri out for the season after ACL tear
  • Man City seek replacement in Torino's Ricci
  • Torino director Vagnati opens up on Man City links
Article continues below