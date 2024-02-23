‘Alarming and totally unaffordable’ - Todd Boehly angers Chelsea fans again as Blues set most expensive ticket price in Premier League history

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee‘Alarming and totally unaffordable’ - Todd Boehly angers Chelsea fans again as Blues set most expensive ticket price in Premier League historyChelseaPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFan storiesChelsea have sparked controversy by introducing what is believed to be the highest-priced match ticket in Premier League history.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea demand exorbitant price for ‘Dugout Club' ticketsFans slam the decision to charge £5,000Urge management to slash general admission prices