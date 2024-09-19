Throwback Thursday: Remember when USWNT's Carli Lloyd became first player to score 3 goals in World Cup final?

It was the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Vancouver, and the U.S. women's national team were playing Japan. Carli Lloyd, 33 at the time, had scored a goal in every game of the knockout stage.
She was on a mission to bring back the World Cup trophy to the U.S. after falling short of the title in 2011 and missing a penalty kick in the shootout. Four years later, Lloyd entered the pitch and within minutes found the back of the net. The USWNT were ahead 4-0 within the first 16 minutes, with three of those goals coming from Lloyd.
In the process, Lloyd became the first player to score three goals in a FIFA Women's World Cup final, and the second to do so at a senior FIFA World Cup. The USWNT went on to win 5-2 to become World Cup champions.
How did it all play out? Here's a look back at that moment, and what it meant, in this edition of... Throwback Thursday.