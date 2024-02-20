Thomas Tuchel should be sacked but beleaguered Bayern Munich boss not the only reason why German giants are trapped in a never-ending 'horror film'

The case for keeping the coach at the helm is terribly weak, but the Bavarians' problems began before his arrival last year

Leon Goretzka feels as if Bayern Munich are trapped in a never-ending "horror film". No matter what they do, they just can't seem to escape from the jaws of defeat. Somehow getting beaten by Bochum on Sunday means they've now lost three games in a row in all competitions for the first time in nine years.

The under-fire Thomas Tuchel unsurprisingly argued that the last setback should be contextualised. Bayern had "an xG value of 3.4", he pointed out in his post-match interview with DAZN, "and we had four, five, six top-class chances. We completely dominated the game and actually went behind out of nowhere.

"We never stopped putting in the effort until the end and then played with a man down for a long time. A lot went against us. I feel this defeat is different from the last two."

Article continues below

And he's right: Bayern are beating themselves in a variety of ways right now.