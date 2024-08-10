'This group is life for me' - Thierry Henry hails France's Olympic heroes despite losing out on gold medal in Spain loss

Getty ImagesRichard Mills'This group is life for me' - Thierry Henry hails France's Olympic heroes despite losing out on gold medal in Spain lossThierry HenryFrance U23Summer OlympicsSpain U23France U23 vs Spain U23Thierry Henry says the group of France players who lost to Spain in a dramatic Olympic men's gold final are "life for me".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFrance lose to Spain in Olympic gold finalManager Henry praises his playersArsenal icon says this group is "life for me"Article continues below