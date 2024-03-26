Thibaut Courtois' year from hell - and why the Real Madrid star's Belgium career might already be over

Injuries have ended the goalkeeper's Euro 2024 hopes, but the breakdown in his relationship with Domenico Tedesco means his chances were already slim

Belgium will line up without two of their best players against England at Wembley on Tuesday, but while captain Kevin De Bruyne's unavailability is simply a fitness precaution, Thibaut Courtois' absence is far more complexed. Officially, the Real Madrid goalkeeper will be noted as 'injured' having undergone surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee that has effectively ruled him out of Belgium's Euro 2024 plans - but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Despite not having set foot on a football pitch since the summer, Courtois - arguably outright the best goalkeeper on the planet - has endured a season from hell, and although he cannot be blamed for his injury woes, some problems have been of his own making.

Always outspoken, the 31-year-old has never been afraid to fight his corner, seemingly in the belief he is dealt a raw hand despite being among the best in the business - evidenced by his complaints over being overlooked for individual awards down the years. But Courtois' latest war of words and a very-public falling out could cost him dearly, as he faces a premature end to his international career.