Ten players who most need a move in the final week of the January transfer window - ranked

The clock is now well and truly ticking for those hoping to find a new club in order to kickstart their careers

It's always been difficult to find value for money in January, but this has been an incredibly quiet winter window to date, with even Premier League clubs reluctant to splash the cash because of the recent clampdown on breaches of financial regulations.

Consequently, several players desperately hoping for career-reviving moves are still searching for new clubs with just one week to go before the window slams shut on February 1. All is not lost, of course. There is still plenty of time to get deals done and business always picks up as the sense of desperation increases towards the tail end of January.

So, which players have to do everything they can to secure a transfer over the course of the next seven days? GOAL ranks those most in need of a move, from young players looking for game time to unsettled superstars...