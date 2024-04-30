Sofie Svava to leave Real Madrid after signing contract at another top European club - with WSL leaders Man City & NWSL side Portland Thorns among those to register transfer interest
Real Madrid's Sofie Svava has reportedly signed a contract at another top European club amid interest from Manchester City and the Portland Thorns.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Svava to leave Real Madrid
- Wants a fresh challenge away from Spain
- Has already committed herself to a new club