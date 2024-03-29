Sergio Conceicao threatens to 'quit football' as Porto coach blasts 'false and lying accusations' of assaulting referee and mayor at son's Under 9s tournament
Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has threatened to quit football after he was accused of assaulting a referee and a mayor at his son's Under 9s match.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Conceicao accused of assaulting multiple people
- Incidents reportedly took place at Under 9s match
- Conceicao responds to the accusations