‘Most selfish player’ - Mohamed Salah savaged by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness as Saudi transfer is predicted despite talk of Anfield stay in post-Jurgen Klopp era
Mohamed Salah has been branded the “most selfish player ever” by Graeme Souness, with the Liverpool icon still expecting a Saudi transfer this summer.
- Egyptian star approaching final year of contract
- Has seen a move to the Middle East speculated on
- Questions asked of attitude after clash with coach