Sam Kerr is staying at Chelsea! Blues legend agrees deal in principle to extend contract at Stamford Bridge

Soham Mukherjee

Getty

Samantha Kerr
Chelsea FC Women
WSL
Women's football

Sam Kerr has reportedly agreed a new deal in principle with Chelsea which would extend her stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

Kerr to continue at Chelsea
Joined Blues in 2019 from Chicago Red Stars
Currently under rehabilitation following ACL injury