'We had to punish them' - Frustrated Marco Silva says Fulham 'deserved' to beat Man Utd as Joshua Zirkzee steals three points for Erik ten Hag's team in Premier League opener

Fulham coach Marco Silva has suggested his team deserved to beat Manchester United as they suffered a 1-0 loss in their opening game of the season.