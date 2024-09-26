Wojciech Szczesny & six players who came out of retirement to continue their playing careers

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is set to return to action and fill in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona

Even in their current chaotic state, when Barcelona come calling, very few active players are able to resist the allure of the Catalan giants. The same goes, it seems, for recently retired players, too, as Wojciech Szczesny looks set to make a U-turn on the decision he made in August to hang up his boots (and gloves) and sign a one-year deal with Barca following the news of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's season-ending injury.

Szczesny endured a tumultuous summer, as he was first let go by Juventus at the end of his contract, though he was strongly linked with a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the weeks that followed. However, after that switch to Saudi Arabia never materialised, the 34-year-old announced that his playing days were over, saying in a statement: "I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses. Today, although my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore. I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family."

Joining a Barca team who are playing some scintillating football under new manager Hansi Flick is, though, an offer that has been too good for ex-Arsenal shot-stopper Szczesny to turn down, and he will step into Ter Stegen's shoes and become the starter between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign.

He is not, however, the first player to renege on their retirement plans and return to the pitch after previously stating that their time was done. GOAL runs through some of the most famous names to have come out of retirement to resume their playing careers...