Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad: Which Albirroja players are going to the USA?

Which 23 players will Paraguay head coach Daniel Garnero take to the 2024 Copa America in United States?

Paraguay competed in four straight World Cups between 1998 and 2010 and reached the Copa America final in 2011. It was a great era for the two-time continental champs.

A Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan-inspired Uruguay eventually ran out 3-0 victors in the 2011 showpiece, and La Albirroja have endured a tough time of things since then.

They have yet to return to the World Cup in three tries, and one win in six sums up a worrying start to the qualification for the recently expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup.

They only lost on penalties in the quarterfinals of the last two Copas, to Brazil in 2019 and Peru in 2021. Given they are pitted in a tricky Group D alongside Colombia, Brazil, and either Costa Rica or Honduras, reaching the knockout stages again would be deemed a success this time around.

A 23-player squad will be tabbed by Paraguay head coach Daniel Garnero to participate in the 2024 Copa America.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Paraguay squad for this summer's Copa America, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.