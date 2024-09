Still not sure how the new Champions League format will work? We've got it covered for you.

UEFA has shaken up its elite club competitions with the introduction of new formats across the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Change can be difficult and indeed bewildering for some, but the brains behind European football's transformed approach are confident that it will be for the better.

So, what is the new Champions League format? GOAL takes a look at how it will work.