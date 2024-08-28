MLS MVP Rankings: Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez emerges ahead of Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

2024 MLS MVP voting will open in the coming weeks, and here are the top candidates entering the homestretch

The 2024 MLS season is entering the homestretch - just eight matchdays remain as the 34-game regular season calendar comes to an end.

Inter Miami sit atop the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, but have their superstars in Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez outperformed some of MLS' brightest players?

Cucho Hernandez led the Columbus Crew to the Leagues Cup title, while reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta is absolutely lighting up the Eastern Conference. LAFC's Denis Bouanga also finds himself in the MVP conversation, and Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango has emerged as a contender following his emphatic goalscoring campaign.

Then there's the dark horse candidates such as LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig and Portland Timbers Evander, who are both having outstanding campaigns on the West Coast.

As the season heats up, GOAL takes a look at the top candidates for the 2024 MLS Landon Donovan MVP award.