There are no real criteria as to what makes a goal "great." It can, indeed, come in any number of ways. And MLS has seen its fair share over the years. From Zlatan Ibrahimovic's debut volley to Darlington Nagbe's flick and ping, there have been many memorable goals to grace the league.

And this year has been no different. The 2024 MLS campaign has been full of terrific efforts, both individual masterpieces and team masterclasses. It's what makes soccer truly great.

This year, we have compiled three of the best. GOAL US writers rank the best strikes of the season, from long-range belters to crafty curlers... in part two of our MLS Alternate Awards.