Mauricio Pochettino to escape Chelsea sack? Blues fear axing manager will cost over £10m which could bring points deduction for breaching FFP rules

Ritabrata Banerjee
Pochettino-ChelseaGetty
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to get sacked this season despite the club's poor run of form.

  • Pochettino tipped to escape sacking
  • Chelsea could breach FFP rules
  • Blues have already lost 10 league games

