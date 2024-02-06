'I didn't hear anything!' - Mauricio Pochettino questions criticism of his struggling Chelsea side as he makes bizarre comparison to top-of-the-table Liverpool after Reds' Arsenal defeat

'I didn't hear anything!' - Mauricio Pochettino questions criticism of his struggling Chelsea side as he makes bizarre comparison to top-of-the-table Liverpool after Reds' Arsenal defeatPeter McVitieGettyChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueLiverpoolMauricio Pochettino feels Chelsea have been unfairly criticised as he pointed out that Liverpool have not come under fire after losing to Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea beaten 4-1 by LiverpoolReds went on to lose to ArsenalPochettino confused by reaction