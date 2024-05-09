BROUGHT TO YOU BY
De LigtGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Matthijs de Ligt reveals what assistant referee told him after being denied late Bayern Munich equaliser against Real Madrid in Champions League

Matthijs de LigtBayern MunichReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridChampions League

Matthijs de Ligt revealed the details of the chat he had with the linesman after he was denied a late Bayern Munich equaliser against Real Madrid.

  • The linesman halted play for a potential offside
  • Bayern continued to play and ended up scoring
  • Fuming De Ligt sought clarification from the official
