"The 2024 Women's Football Awards" - Winner's RoomGetty Images Entertainment
Mitchell Fretton

Match of the Day shock as Jermaine Jenas is SACKED by the BBC after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', leaving show scrambling for replacement

Premier League

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been relieved of his media duties by the BBC after being accused of "inappropriate behaviour".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jenas a regular pundit on Match of the Day
  • Has been a high-profile media figure since retiring
  • Sacked by BBC one game into new season
Article continues below