New manager for Harry Kane? Bayern reveal stance on Thomas Tuchel's future after slipping five points behind Bayern Leverkusen in title race

New manager for Harry Kane? Bayern reveal stance on Thomas Tuchel's future after slipping five points behind Bayern Leverkusen in title raceJack McRaeGettyBayern MunichBundesligaBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed there are no plans to sack boss Thomas Tuchel despite 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel set to stay in jobBayern lose 3-0 to LeverkusenFive points off top spot