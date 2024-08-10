Man Utd player ratings vs Man City: Jadon Sancho's Man Utd nightmare takes a turn for the worse as Alejandro Garnacho's brilliance counts for nothing in agonising Community Shield penalty loss

The winger botched his kick and then Jonny Evans blazed over to hand the first trophy of the season to their neighbours

Jadon Sancho must hate playing at Wembley, especially when it comes to taking penalties there, and his kick proved crucial as Manchester City snatched the Community Shield from United's grasp.

The winger was a late substitute and botched his kick when United were leading in the shootout, with Ederson thwarting him. Jonny Evans then ballooned his effort over the bar, allowing Manuel Akanji to seal City's victory.

The Blues dominated the early stages but United played the better football and, after Bruno Fernandes' wonderful goal was ruled offside, struck first in the 82nd minute thanks to a magnificent run and finish by Alejandro Garnacho.

City had been toothless in attack but scored with their first effort on target, a header from Bernardo Silva after a clever cross from the effervescent Oscar Bobb. To penalties it went, where Sancho was left cursing his luck again from the spot.

