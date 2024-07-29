Man Utd are right to want a new 100,000-capacity Old Trafford - but Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Co. - not UK taxpayers - must stump up the cash for 'Wembley of the North'

The Red Devils' plans to construct a world-class stadium should be celebrated - as long as the public does not end up footing the bill

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has only officially been the minority shareholder of Manchester United since February, but he and his INEOS partners have been in a real hurry to re-shape the club. They have appointed a new CEO, sporting director and technical director and revamped the training ground.

The most radical and significant step, however, is about to follow: the eventual demolition of Old Trafford and the building of a brand new, 100,000-capacity stadium in its place.

It is a bold move that breaks with tradition, and it will be gut-wrenching to see the club’s historic home razed to the ground. It will also cost the club dear, to the tune of around £2 billion ($2.5bn). It is the right move, though, and it is essential to ensure United move into the future and do not stay stuck in the past, living off former glories and trading in nostalgia.

Yet one thing should be clear: however ambitious the project is, Ratcliffe and the club should be the ones financing it, not the British taxpayer.