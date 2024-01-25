Man Utd embarrassed by Burnley! Erik ten Hag's side beaten in secret friendly clash as Casemiro, Luke Shaw & Harry Maguire all return to help ease injury crisis

Manchester United were beaten by Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly, although several first-team stars returned to action.

  • Man Utd lost 3-1 to Burnley
  • Luke Shaw, Casemiro & Harry Maguire all returned
  • Trio featured for around an hour at Carrington

