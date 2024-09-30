Man City ‘would settle for a penalty’ in 115-charge FFP case – but rivals waiting on punishments for Premier League champions warned saga could ‘drag on for years’
Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Manchester City “would settle for a penalty” in their FFP case, but the saga could also “drag on for years”.
- Hearing into long-running case has begun
- Speculation is rife regarding sanctions
- City have maintained innocence throughout