Benjamin Sesko
Soham Mukherjee

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal & Barcelona in race to sign €50m RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin SeskoRB LeipzigArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueChelseaManchester CityBarcelonaBundesliga

Premier League giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal along with Barcelona are reportedly ready to fight for €50 million-rated Benjamin Sesko.

  • Sesko's stock is on the rise in Europe
  • Several European elites vying for his signature
  • Has an exit clause worth €50m (£43m)

