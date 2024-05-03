Man City 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Manchester City kits for the 2024-25 season.

Manchester City's partnership with Puma will continue for the 2024-25 season, with the German sportswear manufacturer having agreed a deal worth around £65m a year for 10 years with the Citizens that will see them be the club's primary kit supplier until 2029.

An official release date for the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys has not yet been announced, although fans can typically expect the kits to be launched through the summer, in preparation for the new Premier League season.

From perhaps an intended leak of the 2024-25 home kit, to City continuing to sport the Etihad main sponsor along with OKX on the sleeves, GOAL takes a peek at what the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne could be wearing in the upcoming season...