Lucy Bronze, Vivianne Miedema and 10 new signings to watch in the 2024-25 WSL season

Plenty of star names have been on the move in the summer transfer window, including Lionesses and Champions League winners

It's been a busy summer for clubs of the Women's Super League, with a whole host of high-profile transfers taking place before Friday night's deadline passed. Some huge names have swapped clubs in the division, such as Vivianne Miedema and Fran Kirby; some stars of the past have returned to England, like Lucy Bronze and Hayley Raso; and then there are a heap of players new to the league who are sure to impress in the coming weeks and months.

The 2024-25 WSL season begins on September 20, when reigning champions Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to the capital as they look to get their title defence, and new era under head coach Sonia Bompastor, off to a flying start. The action continues throughout the weekend, with Manchester United hosting West Ham on Saturday before a clash of two title rivals, in Arsenal and Manchester City, headlines a bumper Sunday.

So, which names should you be keeping an eye on as the new season begins? GOAL picks out 10 summer signings to watch...