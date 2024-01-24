Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Luis Diaz leads the Reds to Wembley as nerveless Jarell Quansah impresses again in nervy Carabao Cup semi-final

The Reds survived a late scare to secure a 1-1 draw at Craven Cotage and set up a final date against Chelsea

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup final despite drawing 1-1 with Fulham on Wednesday, finishing the semi-final tie with a 3-2 aggregate lead.

It took just 11 minutes for Luis Diaz to power his side into the lead. He won an aerial battle after a long pass from Jarell Quansah and drove towards the Fulham goal, unleashing a shot at the perfect time as the Fulham defenders came lunging in and managed to direct it beyond Bernd Leno.

While Liverpool were on top throughout, Fulham refused to give up and kept knocking at the door. Their persistence paid off thanks to some great work from Harry Wilson, who cut in past Conor Bradley and found Issa Diop diverted it in after 77 minutes.

That goal gave the home team a significant boost, and Caoimhin Kelleher was alert to keep out a dangerous shot from Wilson as the Reds were able to see the game out.

