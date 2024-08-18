Why Liverpool are adapting to ‘different style of football’ without Jurgen Klopp – with Dominik Szoboszlai explaining what makes Arne Slot’s class of 2024-25 a work in progress
Dominik Szoboszlai has explained Arne Slot's new tactics and how Liverpool are adapting to a different style of play this season.
- Szoboszlai explains Arne Slot's tactics
- Liverpool players adapting to changes
- Reds beat Ipswich 2-0 in season opener