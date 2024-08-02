This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool kit 2024-25 mainNike/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

Liverpool 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

LiverpoolKITSPremier LeagueCULTURE

Everything you need to know about the new kits Liverpool will be wearing, including leaks, where to buy and more

Liverpool will have an all new look in the 2024-25 season as they step into a brave new world without their legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside outfit are heading into their fifth season of partnership with Nike and fans have already been treated to a number of quality jerseys in the first few years.

So, what new kits will Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Co. be wearing this coming season? GOAL brings you the leaks, confirmed releases, how to buy and more.

