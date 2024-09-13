Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy reveals why she never checks social media comments as Arsenal defender helps launch campaign to champion body positivity

L. Wubben-MoyEnglandWomen's footballArsenal WomenWSL

Arsenal and England star Lotte Wubben-Moy is supporting a campaign to promote body positive in sport.

  • Wubben-Moy supporting 'Move Your Skin' campaign
  • Arsenal star doesn't read social media comments
  • Scored first international goal earlier this year
